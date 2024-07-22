TS PGECET 2024 counselling schedule out at pgcetamdm.tsche.ac.in; registrations from July 30

TS PGECET 2024 counselling schedule: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for admission to various postgraduate engineering programs across the state. Candidates who secured qualified marks in the TS PGECET 2024 can register themselves for the counselling procedure on the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
As per the notice, the registration procedure or verification procedure will be done between July 30 and August 9. The Physical verification of Special category certificates will be done between August 1 and 3. The list of the eligible registered candidates will be out on August 10. The candidates will be able to exercise web options for phase 1 between August 12 and 13. The edit window for web options will be available on August 14. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be out on August 17. The eligible candidates will be able to report to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fees between August 18 and 21.
Who is eligible?
Candidate should have passed the qualifying examination and secured not less than 50% marks (45% in case of reserved categories) for Engineering including Technology courses and as Pharmacy Council of India 55% for M.Pharma and Pharm-D.
Documents Required
- GATE / GPAT Score card / TG PGECET Rank Card
- Original Degree Certificate / Provisional Certificate (PC) & Consolidate Memorandum Marks(CMM) of qualifying Examination
- Intermediate/Diploma/10+2 Certificate
- SSC pass certificate or its Equivalent for proof of Date of Birth
- Bonafide (Study) certificates from Class IX to Graduation
- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination i.e. Graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education
- Integrated community (Caste) certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates issued after 02.06.2014, if applicable
- Latest Income Certificate on or after 01.01.2024, if applicable
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Reservation
- Transfer Certificate
- The Muslim and Christian Minority Candidates should upload the 'TC' of the SSC
- containing Minority status (or) in the absence of TC, a Certificate mentioning minority status issued by the Head of the Institution in which the student studied/appeared for SSC or its equivalent examination