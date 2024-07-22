TS PGECET 2024 counselling schedule out at pgcetamdm.tsche.ac.in; registrations from July 30

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS PGECET 2024 counselling schedule released

TS PGECET 2024 counselling schedule: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for admission to various postgraduate engineering programs across the state. Candidates who secured qualified marks in the TS PGECET 2024 can register themselves for the counselling procedure on the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the notice, the registration procedure or verification procedure will be done between July 30 and August 9. The Physical verification of Special category certificates will be done between August 1 and 3. The list of the eligible registered candidates will be out on August 10. The candidates will be able to exercise web options for phase 1 between August 12 and 13. The edit window for web options will be available on August 14. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be out on August 17. The eligible candidates will be able to report to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fees between August 18 and 21.

Who is eligible?

Candidate should have passed the qualifying examination and secured not less than 50% marks (45% in case of reserved categories) for Engineering including Technology courses and as Pharmacy Council of India 55% for M.Pharma and Pharm-D.

Documents Required