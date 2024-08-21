TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration last date extended; check here

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 counselling process. According to the official announcement, the last date for submission of the application form is now extended to August 24. Initially, the deadline was set for August 20.
The official website reads, 'Last date for Online Registration is extended to 24-08-2024.' Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the deadline. This extension provides candidates more time to complete their registration and submit the required documents for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes.
Candidates who have successfully qualified in the TS LAWCET 2024 can register themselves for the counselling procedure. The registration procedure can be done at the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The candidates are required to upload documents along with the application fee while submitting their registration forms. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 800/- while the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, and Schedule Tribe categories are required to pay Rs. 500. The payment can be done through debit card, credit card or internet banking.
How to fill TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration?
- Visit the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
- Click the link Apply for online certificate verification link.
- Enter your hall ticket number, rank and click on 'login' button
- After successful registration, login using your credentials
- Click on 'login'
- The TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration form will appear on screen
- Read instructions, and upload documents, pay application fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
- Documents Required
- TG LAWCET/PGLCET 2024 rank card
- Memorandum of marks of SSC or equivalent
- Memorandum of marks of Intermediate or equivalent
- Memorandum of marks in Qualifying exam (Intermediate marks course, degree consolidate marks memo (CMM) for LLB 3 years course and memo for 2 years LLM course)
- Provisional/Degree Certificate of Qualyfying Examination
- Migration Certificate (If applicable)
- Study certificates from 5th class to Graduation
- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination
- Residence certificate or Employer Certificate
- Transfer Certificate