TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration last date extended; check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration deadline extended

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 counselling process. According to the official announcement, the last date for submission of the application form is now extended to August 24. Initially, the deadline was set for August 20.

The official website reads, 'Last date for Online Registration is extended to 24-08-2024.' Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the deadline. This extension provides candidates more time to complete their registration and submit the required documents for admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes.

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the TS LAWCET 2024 can register themselves for the counselling procedure. The registration procedure can be done at the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates are required to upload documents along with the application fee while submitting their registration forms. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 800/- while the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, and Schedule Tribe categories are required to pay Rs. 500. The payment can be done through debit card, credit card or internet banking.

How to fill TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration?