Friday, February 16, 2024
     
  5. TS ECET 2024 application process begins for diploma, BSc courses, check fee, how to register, more

TS ECET 2024 application process has been started for various courses. Candidates seeking lateral entrance into BE, BTech, and BPharm programs can submit applications before the deadline. Check last date, application fee, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 15:02 IST
TS ECET 2024 application process
Image Source : FILE TS ECET 2024 application process begins

TS ECET 2024 application form: Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the online application process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024. Candidates can submit application forms on the official website of TSCHE, ecet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms without paying a late fee is April 16. After the completion of the registration window, the rectification window will be available from April 24 to 48. 

How to apply for TS ECET 2024?

  • Visit the official webiste, ecet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the 'application form'
  • Pay the registration fee
  • Now, fill out application form by entering the basic details and then submit
  • Upload documents, and submit 
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

 TS ECET 2024 Application Form

While submitting the application forms, the candidates are required to remit the application fee of Rs. 900. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwD categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500. Candidates who failed to complete the application form by April 16 can do so by paying a late charge of Rs. 500 by April 22 and Rs. 1,000 till April 28.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Indian Nationality

2. Should belong to the State of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non-local status requirements
3. Should have obtained a Diploma in Engineering and Technology / Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other Diploma recognized by the Government of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto for admission into the relevant B.E. / B.Tech. / B. Pharmacy Courses corresponding to the Diploma or should have passed the 3-year B.Sc. Degree examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University.

TS ECET 2024 exam date

TS ECET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2024 in a single shift. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The admit cards for the same will be available from May 1 on the official website. 

 

