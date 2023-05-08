TS ECET 2023 Application Form correction begins; Steps to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS TS ECET 2023 application correction window open

TS ECET Application Form 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has commenced the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2023) application correction facility today, May 8. Candidates who have applied for TS ECET 2023 exam can make necessary changes in their application form through the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in till May 13.

The TS ECET application window without late fee is also being concluded today, May 8. The application window with a late fee of Rs 500 will open till May 11 and with a late fee of Rs 1,000 it is open till May 13, 2023. The TS ECET 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 from 9 AM to 12 noon for Engineering and Pharmacy streams. Osmania University will issue the TS ECET 2023 hall ticket on May 16.

TS ECET 2023: Steps to edit application form

Students need to visit the official website of the TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Corrections filled in application form”

Next, enter your registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth

Submit details and TS ECET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Edit details in the application form as instructed and save it.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

