KCET Admit Card 2023 OUT at kea.kar.nic.in; Download link

KCET 2023 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card 2023 today, May 8. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download their KCET hall tickets from the official website— kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download their KCET admit card by using log in credentials such as application number and first four characters of their name.

KEA has scheduled to conduct the KCET 2023 examination for admission to engineering, farm science, veterinary, BSc (nursing) and other professional courses on May 20 and 21. While the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates can download the KCET 2023 Admit Card by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for KCET 2023 Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: KCET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download KCET hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

About KCET 2023

The KCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by government, university, private-aided, and private unaided institutes in the state of Karnataka.