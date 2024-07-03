TS EAMCET counselling 2024: Registration starts tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET counselling 2024 Registration starts tomorrow, July 3.

TS EAMCET counselling 2024: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to start the registration process for the TS EAMCET counselling 2024. As per the schedule, the registration process will be started tomorrow, July 4. Students who qualified for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) will be able to apply online for the counselling round. The applications can be submitted on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling 2024 process involves three rounds and one special round. To appear in these rounds, the candidate should have filled in their choices of courses in order of their preferences in the participating institutes, paid the processing fee and booked slots for selection of helpline centre, selected the date and time to attend for certificate verification. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready before the registration process.

What after counselling?

The council will release the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment list based on the ranks secured by the candidates. Selected candidates have to pay the admission fees at the time of reporting to the allotted institute. Candidates who are allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2024 counseling must visit the respective colleges and bring their original documents. After the verification process, the original certificates will be returned to the candidates. Candidates have to submit a set of photocopies of certificates and the original transfer certificates at the college.

How to register?

How to register?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the 'registration link'

Register yourself and pay the fees

Verify your documents

Fill your choice of colleges and courses in order of preference

The status of the allotment will be informed to candidates via SMS to their registered mobile number

After allotment, the candidates will have to pay the tuition fees and self-report on the online portal

Documents required at the time of counselling