TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins today, check exam date, eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more TS EAMCET 2025 registration opens today, February 24. Candidates interested in applying should submit their application forms before the deadline. For details on exam dates, eligibility, application procedures, fees, and more.

TS EAMCET 2025 registration: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will start the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 registration procedure today, February 25, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for TS EAMCET 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application form is April 4, 2025. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Date

The council has scheduled the entrance exam for agriculture and pharmacy courses for April 29 and 30 between 9 am and 12 noon. The engineering exam will take place on May 2 and 5, from 3 PM to 6 PM. The admit cards for the abovementioned exams will be released on April 19 onwards. Candidates will be able to download TS EAMCET 2025 Exam admit cards from the official website using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

TS EAMCET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS EAMCET 2025 registration'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2025 registration fee

Candidates will have to pay the following fee to apply for TS EAMCET 2025.

Engineering (E)

SC/ST & PH: Rs 400/-

Others: Rs 800/-

Agriculture & Medical (AM)

SC/ST & PH: Rs 400/-

Others: Rs 800/-

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM)

SC/ST & PH: Rs 800/-

Others: Rs 1,600/-

Documents required

Matriculation certificate

10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.

Proof of having passed Punjabi at Matriculation level or equivalent.

Domicile certificate issued by Punjab Government is required for applying under General/Open/UR category for female candidates.

Certificate issued by the competent authority, to support claim for reserved category as applicable.

No objection certificate from the head of department/office concerned, incase of candidates, who are serving government employees.

Supporting documents in case of ex-serviceman category.

Exam Pattern

Exam Mode: CBT

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Number of questions: 160

Marking scheme: +1 for each correct answer, no negative marking.

Language: Candidates shall have 3 options: English, bilingual in English and Telugu and bilingual in English and Urdu languages.

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) only.