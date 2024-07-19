TS EAMCET 2024 counselling: TSCHE to release EAPCET first seat allotment list today at tgeapcet.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2024 result today, July 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon announce the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 counselling seat allotment results. As per the schedule, the results will be released today, July 19. Candidates who participated in the counselling will be able to download their seat allotment list by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

In order to download TS EAMCET 2024 counselling results, the candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The easy steps of the results are given below.

How to download TS EAMCET Result 2024?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS EAMCET Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide login credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth and submit details

TS EAMCET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TS EAMCET Result 2024 for future reference

What after results?

After the announcement of the results, the candidates will be able to pay their tuition fees and self-report through the online portal. The facility will remain available from July 19 to 23.

TS EAMCET counselling is conducted in three phases including first, second and final. The registration for the second phase of TS EAMCET Result 2024 will start on July 26. During this phase, the candidates will have the option to accept their seats with or without participating in the counselling procedure.

After the announcement of the second phase of the seat allotment list, the candidates will have to report to their designated college and submit a set of photocopies of their required documents along with the original transfer certificate. Candidates can check the list of documents at the time of seat allotment given below.

Documents required