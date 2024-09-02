Telangana SET 2024 hall ticket to be released soon on dte.mponline.gov.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana SET 2024 hall ticket soon

Telangana SET 2024 hall ticket: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release the admit cards for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 today, September 2. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for TSET 2024 admit cards will be able to download the hall tickets through the official website, telanganaset.org.

In order to download Telangana SET 2024 admit card, the candidates can use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets.

How to download Telangana SET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, telanganaset.org.

Navigate 'Telangana SET 2024 admit card' link

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

Telangana SET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save Telangana SET 2024 admit card for future reference

Telangana SET 2024 exam date

The Telangana SET 2024 exam is now scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 11, 12, and 13. Initially, the exam was planned for August 28, 29, 30 and 31 but had to be postponed due to a clash with the UGC NET exam. Candidates can download their updated Telangana SET 2024 admit cards by following the aforementioned steps.

Telangana SET 2024 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be a General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, while Paper 2 will be subject-specific, chosen by the candidate. Paper 1 will have 50 questions and will be worth 100 marks, while Paper 2 will have 100 questions and will be worth 200 marks. Paper 1 will have a duration of one hour, while Paper 2 will be two hours long. The exam will be conducted in online mode (CBT) and will consist of multiple-choice questions.