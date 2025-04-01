TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys to be out today, when and where to download TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys will be released today, April 1, 2025. All those who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer keys using their credentials on the login page. Check how to download, objection dates, and other details here.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys: Anna University will release the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys today, April 1, 2025. All those who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) courses can download the provisional answer keys from the TANCET website.

The TANCET 2025 MBA and MCA courses exam was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA PG was conducted on March 23 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. The TANCET exam was held in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm. The provisional answer keys for the same will be uploaded on the official website today. However, the exact time of releasing answer keys is unknown. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys are out, candidates will be able to download them by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Navigate the link to the 'TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer key' It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your required credentials, and submit. TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer key will appear on the screen. Download and save TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 answer key for future reference.

Will I be able to raise objections against the TANCET 2025 answer key?

Yes, once the provisional answer keys are released, Anna University will permit candidates to challenge the provisional TANCET answer key by submitting objections. Candidates will need to send an email to contest the TANCET 2025 answer keys. Further details will be provided on the official website.