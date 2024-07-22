TANCET 2024 rank list released for MBA, and MCA courses; direct link here

How to download TANCET 2024 MBA and MCA rank list?
- Visit the official website, tn-mbamca.com
- Click on the MBA or MCA rank tab available on the homepage
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing the application number, candidate name, and rank numbers
- Check and download TANCET 2024 rank list for future reference
Details mentioned on the TANCET MBA MCA Rank List
- Overall rank
- TANCET Application number
- Candidate’s name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- TANCET MBA marks
- Community
- Community rank
What to do if there are any discrepancies?Candidates need to keep the filled-in TANCET application form handy to cross-check all the mentioned details in the rank card. In case of any error, candidates can contact DTE, Chennai at the below-mentioned contact details.
Address: The Secretary, TN MBA / MCA Admissions - 2024, Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road, Coimbatore 641 013.
Email: care@tn-mbamca.com
Phone: 0422-2451100, 9790279020
Direct link to check TANCET MBA 2024 rank list