TANCET 2024 rank list released for MBA, and MCA courses; direct link here

The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the rank list for admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates who seek admission to MBA and MCA programmes for the academic year 2024-25 and register themselves for the counselling can check the rank list on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu or tn-mbamca.com. The rank list has been released in the form of PDF format and includes the names and ranks of the candidates for the counselling process. The official website reads, 'Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA Admissions rank list has been published, please login to view your rank or download the PDF to check your rank. In case of any grievances, please contact us via the helpline number or by mail.'

How to download TANCET 2024 MBA and MCA rank list?

Visit the official website, tn-mbamca.com

Click on the MBA or MCA rank tab available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the application number, candidate name, and rank numbers

Check and download TANCET 2024 rank list for future reference

Details mentioned on the TANCET MBA MCA Rank List

Candidates can check the following details on the TANCET 2024 rank list pdf:

Overall rank

TANCET Application number

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Gender

TANCET MBA marks

Community

Community rank

What to do if there are any discrepancies?

Candidates need to keep the filled-in TANCET application form handy to cross-check all the mentioned details in the rank card. In case of any error, candidates can contact DTE, Chennai at the below-mentioned contact details.

Address: The Secretary, TN MBA / MCA Admissions - 2024, Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road, Coimbatore 641 013.

Email: care@tn-mbamca.com

Phone: 0422-2451100, 9790279020

Direct link to check TANCET MBA 2024 rank list

Direct link to check TANCET MCA 2024 rank list