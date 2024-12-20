Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result out, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN NEET PG counselling Round 2 seat allotment out

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai, has released the second round of seat allotment results for Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), NEET PG counselling. Candidates who participated in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG round 2 counselling 2024 can download the seat allotment results from the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

What's next?

According to the official schedule, the candidates can download the Tamil Nadu NEET PG provisional allotment order by December 28, 2024. The last date to join the allotted institutes is December 28, 2024. Candidates can download their Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 allotment letter by following the easy steps given below.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024: How to download round 2 provisional allotment results?

Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net

Navigate the link to the 'Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024 seat allotment results will appear

Download and save Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024 seat allotment results for future reference

Direct link to download allotment letters

Documents Required

Class 10 certificate

MBBS degree

Bank draft

NEET PG result

Scan of full signature as used during NEET PG registration

Print out a duly filled and signed online application form

Updated medical registration certificate

Permanent resident certificate

Service certificate (if applicable)

Authorization letter (if applicable)

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Scan of passport size photograph of the candidate as submitted in NEET PG application form

Category certificate (if applicable)

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 round 2 seat allotment process was set to take place on December 18. The distribution of seats for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Round 2 is determined by the candidate's category, rank, preferences entered at choice locking, and seat availability in the individual institutions. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 round 2 counseling registration opened on December 14 and continued till December 16.