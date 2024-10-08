SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024 released for PET, and PST exam - check zone-wise direct links

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST out

SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and other required details. The direct download link for the SSC CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024 can be accessed on the official website of SSC.

According to the schedule, SSC CPO SI PET PST 2024 will be conducted from October 14 to 25 at various exam centres, with the recruitment drive aiming to fill 4,137 vacancies. The admit cards for various regions including the North Western Region (NWR), Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, Eastern Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, and Southern Region have been released. The admit cards for northeastern region and North Region will be released soon. Candidates can check the zone-wise SSC CPO SI admit card 2024 download link below.

How to download SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024?

Visit the regional official website of SSC

Navigate the link to the 'SSC CPO SI admit card 2024 for PET/PST'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2024 for future reference

SSC CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024 for NWR

SSC CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024 MPR

SSC CR CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024

SSC ER CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024

SSC KKR CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024

SSC SR CPO SI PET PST admit card 2024