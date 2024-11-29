Seeking admission to MBBS in foreign universities? Check THESE new guidelines before enrolling

MBBS is the most sought-after career option in India as it offers comprehensive knowledge and practical training in the field of medicine and surgery. Many students in India study abroad for quality education to gain access to global job markets, international companies, and higher salaries. Graduates from prestigious overseas institutions have a better chance of getting a job in India and abroad. Countries like Russia, Bangladesh, the Americas, or the Caribbean are considered the best destinations to study MBBS abroad for Indian students.
NMC warns MBBS students seeking admission to foreign universities
Recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an advisory for students who are willing to get admission to foreign universities. The commission has warned students not to apply for admission to foreign private colleges that do not adhere to the regulations laid by NMC. Apart from this, the medical body has also warned students to not be admitted to medical institutes that do not agree with NMC regulations being followed in India.
Need to follow FMGL guidelines
Additionally, the medical body has specified the terms of practising allopathy in India. All those who wish to obtain a medical qualification from any foreign medical institution or university and thereafter practice allopathy in India are required to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission. This includes the duration of the study, medium of instruction, syllabus, clinical training, internship/clerkship etc. Each student is required to follow these guidelines while practising allopathy in India.
The official notice reads, ''Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in
the grant of registration in India. ln case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only.''
Important things to note
If you are seeking admission to foreign universities, you need to check these guidelines before enrolling on foreign universities/colleges. The license to practice medicine in India must fulfil the below-mentioned criteria:
- The duration of the MBBS course should be at least 54 months (4.5 years) with an additional 12 months of internship at the same foreign medical institution.
- Medical degrees obtained from abroad must be in English.
- The total duration, including training, must be completed within 10 years.
- Hands-on clinical training is mandatory during the course.
- Adequate clinical exposure with a 12-month supervised internship in India after applying to the NMC.
- The syllabus and clinical training should be equivalent to the Indian MBBS course covering specialised subjects like General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Psychiatry, Obstetrics etc.
- The medical degree of students studying medicine from abroad must be validated by the regulatory body of that country.
- It is mandatory to pass the National Exit Test (NEXT) or other mandatory tests for permanent registration.
- A medical graduate must be permitted to practice medicine in that country on the same terms as a citizen.