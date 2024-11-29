Seeking admission to MBBS in foreign universities? Check THESE new guidelines before enrolling

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NMC issues advisory for aspirants who are seeking admission to MBBS in foreign univeristies

MBBS is the most sought-after career option in India as it offers comprehensive knowledge and practical training in the field of medicine and surgery. Many students in India study abroad for quality education to gain access to global job markets, international companies, and higher salaries. Graduates from prestigious overseas institutions have a better chance of getting a job in India and abroad. Countries like Russia, Bangladesh, the Americas, or the Caribbean are considered the best destinations to study MBBS abroad for Indian students.

NMC warns MBBS students seeking admission to foreign universities

Recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an advisory for students who are willing to get admission to foreign universities. The commission has warned students not to apply for admission to foreign private colleges that do not adhere to the regulations laid by NMC. Apart from this, the medical body has also warned students to not be admitted to medical institutes that do not agree with NMC regulations being followed in India.

Need to follow FMGL guidelines

Additionally, the medical body has specified the terms of practising allopathy in India. All those who wish to obtain a medical qualification from any foreign medical institution or university and thereafter practice allopathy in India are required to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission. This includes the duration of the study, medium of instruction, syllabus, clinical training, internship/clerkship etc. Each student is required to follow these guidelines while practising allopathy in India.

The official notice reads, ''Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in

the grant of registration in India. ln case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only.''

Important things to note

If you are seeking admission to foreign universities, you need to check these guidelines before enrolling on foreign universities/colleges. The license to practice medicine in India must fulfil the below-mentioned criteria: