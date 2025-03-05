Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration begins - eligibility, how to apply, fee, more Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration process has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has started the registration procedure for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. Candidates who wish to pursue B.Ed, B.A B.Ed, or B.Sc B.Ed courses can submit their applications online at ptetvmoukota2025.in. The online application window will remain open till April 7, 2025.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For B.Ed. (2 year programme): The candidate should have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks. However, the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang, widow and divorced female categories in Rajasthan are eligible to apply with a minimum of 45 per cent of marks.

For Integrated B.A., B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. programme: The candidates must have passed class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks, while SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang, widow, and divorced female candidates in Rajasthan require a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration link'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Rajasthan PTET 2025 application form for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Application Fee

Application fee for all candidates is Rs 500. However, the candidates from the science stream who wish to apply for both the 4-year B. A B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed courses will need to pay a combined fee of Rs 1000/-. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 application form

Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam date

Rajasthan PTET 2025 will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the PTET exam can get admission in the 4-year BA BEd/BSc BEd and 2-year BEd courses.