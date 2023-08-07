Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,578 posts at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration starts today

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Police will commence the registrations for recruitment to the Constables posts today, August 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 online through the official website-- police.rajasthan.gov.in till August 27.

Rajasthan Police Department is conducting the recruitment process to fill a total of 3,578 posts of Constable (GD), Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted). Applicants will be able to edit their application form between August 28 and 30, 2023.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application: August 7, 2023

Last date to fill online application: August 27, 2023

Prelims Examination: To be notified

Physical Efficiency Test: To be notified

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The minimum eligibility criteria for district police is that the candidate should have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised university, while for police telecommunication posts, the candidate should have passed Class 12th with Physics and Maths/Computer Science from a recognised board.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for Constable post is 18 years, while the maximum age should be 23 years for men and 28 years for women. The maximum age limit for driver’s post should be 26 years for males and 31 years for females.

Application Fee

General category and Other Backward Class (OBC) creamy/MBC - Rs 600

SC, ST, BC (non-creamy), and EWS category candidates (in state) - Rs 400

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply