Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 3,578 posts at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Police will commence the registrations for recruitment to the Constables posts today, August 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 online through the official website-- police.rajasthan.gov.in till August 27.
Rajasthan Police Department is conducting the recruitment process to fill a total of 3,578 posts of Constable (GD), Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (Band), and Constable (Mounted). Applicants will be able to edit their application form between August 28 and 30, 2023.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Start date of online application: August 7, 2023
- Last date to fill online application: August 27, 2023
- Prelims Examination: To be notified
- Physical Efficiency Test: To be notified
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The minimum eligibility criteria for district police is that the candidate should have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised university, while for police telecommunication posts, the candidate should have passed Class 12th with Physics and Maths/Computer Science from a recognised board.
Age Limit: The minimum age limit for Constable post is 18 years, while the maximum age should be 23 years for men and 28 years for women. The maximum age limit for driver’s post should be 26 years for males and 31 years for females.
Application Fee
- General category and Other Backward Class (OBC) creamy/MBC - Rs 600
- SC, ST, BC (non-creamy), and EWS category candidates (in state) - Rs 400
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
- Go to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment link
- Thoroughly read the instructions and log in with your SSO ID and password
- Fill in the required details and complete the application form as instructed
- Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature
- Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form
- Download the final application page and save it for future reference.