Rajasthan cabinet approves bill to regulate coaching centres, details here

The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a bill to regulate the coaching centres across the state, providing students with a safe and supportive learning environment. The Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025 was prepared based on the guidelines issued by the central government, the state's specific requirements and after discussions with various stakeholders, according to officials.

After the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that once the proposed law comes into effect, all coaching centres have to register to legally operate. Furthermore, Coaching centres with 50 or more students will fall under legal scrutiny.

State-level portal to be set up

To ensure transparency in the management of the coaching centres, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said a state-level portal would be established, along with a 24x7 helpline. The government would also set up the Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Authority to regulate compliance.

The Cabinet also approved the state's Skill Development Policy, aimed at training youth in specialised skills to meet the demands of industrial sectors. This policy will support the state's industrial development and prepare youth for global competitiveness.

What are the major points of the new policy?

Industrial Training Institutes will be modernised and aligned with the latest industry requirements, offering new courses, modules and on-the-job training with industry partners. To further enhance the skill training infrastructure, model career centres will be established in all divisional headquarters, which will offer career counselling, internships and information about employment opportunities. Training in modern technologies such as automation, AI, machine learning, smart manufacturing, and cybersecurity will be provided. Local industrial clusters will host training centres, and training will be designed to meet the specific needs of these industries. The new policy will place significant emphasis on reskilling and upskilling programmes, ensuring that workers can adapt to evolving industrial environments.

Equal opportunities for physically challenged candidates

The cabinet also approved the Equal Opportunity Policy for Persons with Disabilities, in line with the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

The policy will be implemented across all government departments, autonomous bodies and institutions under the state government's control.

(Inputs from PTI)