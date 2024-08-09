Punjab NEET UG 2024: Counselling procedure begins - how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling procedure begins

Punjab NEET UG 2024: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has started the registration process for the candidates who want to get a seat into MBBS and BDS programmes through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET scores in medical colleges Punjab. Candidates can register themselves through the official website, bfuhs.ac.in before August 15.

Candidates can remit their NEET UG 2024 Punjab fee by August 15. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 5,950 and the candidates belonging to the scheduled category need to pay Rs. 2,950 as the registration fee.

The verification of eligibility of Christian minority quota candidates will be done between August 9 and 17. The verification of eligibility of Sikh minority quota candidates will be done from August 16 to 18. The last date to submit physical application form for NRI quota is August 19. The provisional list of the candidates will be out on August 20. The candidates will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional list. The facility will be available on August 21. Then, the shortlisted candidates will have to fill the options between August 9 and 24. The seat allotment results will be out. The candidates will be able to report to their designated colleges between August 31 and September 5.

NEET UG 2024 Punjab counselling: How to fill?