Postponed! NTA revises UGC NET 2024 exam date due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami; notice here

UGC NET 2024 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC – NET June 2024 Exam scheduled for August 26. The exam has been postponed due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami and will now be conducted on August 27. The testing agency has released a notice regarding the same on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The official notice reads, 'On account of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 26th August 2024, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the Examination of 26th August 2024 to August 27. The rest of the schedule will remain the same as per the Public Notice dated August 2.'

The testing agency has already uploaded the UGC NET 2024 exam city slip on its website for the exam scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23. The exam city slip of the result exams will be uploaded on the official website in due course. All the candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of NTA for latest updates. For any clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

How to download UGC NET June 2024 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET June 2024 Exam City Slip'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials

UGC NET June 2024 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen

Download UGC NET 2024 June Exam city slip for future reference

When will UGC NET June 2024 admit cards be out?

The testing agency will release the UGC NET June 2024 admit cards soon. It is expected that NTA will release the admit cards phase-wise. Candidates will be able to download UGC NET June 2024 exam admit cards 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.