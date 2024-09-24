Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Postponed! ICAI defers CA November final exam due to Diwali festival - new dates here

ICAI CA Final Exam 2024 date has been postponed due to Diwali festival. Candidates appearing in the final year can check the new exam schedule on the official website, icai.org.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2024 16:37 IST
ICAI CA Final Exam 2024 date
Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA Final Exam 2024 date postponed

ICAI CA Final Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA November final exam 2024 due to Diwali festival. As per the information released by the institute, the CA final exam for group 1 exam will be conducted from November 3 and group 2 from November 9. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from November 1 to 11.

The official notification reads, 'It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled.'

'There will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations in International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination to be held in November 2024,' the notice further reads.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2024 new dates

As per the new ICAI CA Final Exam 2024 schedule, the group 1 exam will be conducted on 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2024 and group 2 exam will be administered on 9th, 11th & 13th November 2024. The dates of two papers have not been changed by the board. As per the earlier announced schedule, the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) will be held between November 9 and 11 and  Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.  

According to the official notice, there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority. 

However, it is clarified that other particulars / details as announced vide Important Announcement dated 18th July 2024 hosted on www.icai.org shall remain unchanged, mentioned in the official statement.

