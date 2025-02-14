PM Modi invites US universities to set up campuses in India as both nations strengthen educational ties

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi

India and the United States have agreed to enhance their academic collaboration, including the facilitation of study abroad opportunities and the potential establishment of American university campuses in India. This agreement was reached during high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of the growing educational exchange between the two nations. In the academic year 2023-24, the number of Indian students in the US reached a record 331,602, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. Indian students contribute significantly to the US economy, with an estimated $8 billion annually, supporting job creation across various sectors.

Modi and Trump recognised the value of international academic collaborations in fostering innovation, improving educational outcomes, and preparing a future-ready workforce. They resolved to strengthen ties between higher education institutions in both countries through initiatives such as joint and dual degree programs, as well as the establishment of Centres of Excellence. Additionally, the US has been invited to set up offshore campuses in India to expand opportunities for Indian students.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the Indian community in the US plays a vital role in bilateral relations, and announced plans to open new Indian consulates in Los Angeles and Boston. He also encouraged American universities to consider opening campuses in India, echoing India's recent efforts to welcome foreign institutions through the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

In line with these developments, Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed support for the strengthening of academic collaborations. He highlighted that this initiative would boost India's internationalization efforts, promoting knowledge exchange and deepening India-US educational cooperation.

This marks a significant step towards further solidifying the educational relationship between India and the US, benefiting both countries through the exchange of talent, research, and ideas.