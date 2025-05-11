NTA postpones CUET UG 2025 exam in 15 cities, new dates soon The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed CUET UG 2025 exam in fifteen cities in view of the prevailing situation. Candidates who applied for the exam within these fifteen exam cities are advised to visit the official website of CUET regularly for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Examination Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 in 15 cities due to India-Pakistan tensions. According to the notice released by the NTA, the exam has been cancelled in fifteen cities: Chandigarh, Mohali, all cities of Jammu and Kashmir, all cities of Ladakh, all cities of Punjab, and Rajasthan (Bikaner, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh). As of now, the testing agency has not shared the update on the exam date for these cities. It is expected that the schedule for the conduct of CUET UG 2025 exam will be shared in due course.

Admit cards uploaded for remaining cities

The testing agency has issued admit cards for the remaining exam cities. Candidates who registered for the CUET UG 2025 exam and are not from the above-mentioned exam cities can download their hall tickets from the official website of the NTA. These admit cards have been released for the exam scheduled between May 13 and May 16.

To download CUET UG 2025 exam admit cards, candidates are required to use their application number and password on the login page. In case of any difficulty in downloading the CUET UG 2025 admit cards, they can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.in.

How to download CUET UG 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 admit card link'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your application number, and password.

Click on submit.

CUET UG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2025 admit card and save it for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 admit card download link

CUET UG 2025 Exam Date

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2025 in computer based test mode at different cities across the country and outside India from May 13 to June 3. Exam centre city and exam schedule has been shared through advanced exam city intimation slip on May 7.