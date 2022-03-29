NTA considering to conduct CUET twice a year from next session, says UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA considering conducting CUET twice a year from next session, says UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Highlights CUET exam will not make board exams irrelevant, the UGC chairman said

Students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage, he said

The UGC chairman said CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, will consider conducting the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from the next session. Further, the UGC chairman said the CUET exam will neither make board exams irrelevant nor give a push to “coaching culture”.

Students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process, he said.

Kumar said CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

“To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET,” he said.

Kumar had last week announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Asked whether the exam will lead to a “coaching culture” for undergraduate admissions, Kumar said, “The exam will simply not require any coaching so there is no question of it giving a push to a coaching culture. The exam will be completely based on the class 12 syllabus. A lot of students are getting concerned about whether the exam will also have questions from the class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no”.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | CUET vs Class 12 exam scores: Students, experts differ over UGC's decision

Latest Education News