NTA Calendar 2025: Exam dates for JEE main, NEET, CUET, NET soon - when and where to check

NTA Calendar 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release its annual calendar for academic session 2025-26. Once out, the detailed NTA Exam 2025 calendar for various national exams can be checked on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

Last year, the testing agency released the calendar on September 19. So, for the 2025 session, it is anticipated to be released any time of this month. Candidates preparing for NTA's entrance exams for the next academic year have been advised to keep track of the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

NTA Calendar 2025 will contain the tentative exam dates of the crucial national exams such as JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG, UGC NET, and CUET PG. The. Detailed notifications containing the exact dates will be released later on the respective official websites for these examinations. The information bulletin of these exams will contain details about various events like application forms, admit cards, results and others. Interested individuals will be able to register themselves for the entrance exam through the official website before the last date. For more details, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of NTA.

NTA Calendar 2025: How to check JEE Main, NEET, NET, CUET 2025 entrance exam dates

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'NTA Calendar 2025 for various exams'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing exam dates of all the national exams

Check dates and save it for future reference

What is NTA?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization established by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) under the Societies Registration Act (1860). It is responsible for conducting efficient, transparent, and internationally standardized exams for admission to premier higher education institutions.