NMC to introduce updated curriculum for future healthcare professionals, details here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notice regarding the cancellation of the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024, which were released on August 31. The move come after the rights activists and experts criticised the reinstatement of several topics in the forensic medicine and toxicology curriculum which could be controversial for MBBS students. The medical body also said that revised guidelines will be released in due course of time. Once out, the candidates will be able to check it on the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in.

The official notice reads, 'It is informed that the Circular of even number dated 31.08.2024 thereby issuing Guidelines under Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) 2024, stands “WITHDRAWN AND CANCELLED” with immediate effect. The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course.