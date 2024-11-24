NIFT 2025 registration process begins, here's how to apply | Check deadline, other important details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

NIFT 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application process for entrance exams for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites nift.ac.in/admission or exam.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Applications can be submitted without a late fee until January 6, 2025, and with a late fee until January 9, 2025.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, with the task of conducting of NIFT Entrance Examination for Admissions into UG, PG and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic year 2025-26," the official notice reads.

To register for the NIFT 2025 entrance examination, candidates can visit the official NIFT website and click on this link.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025: Key Dates

January 6: Last date for online registration

January 7: Late fee registration begins (₹5,000)

January 9: Last date for late fee registration

January 10: Correction window opens

January 12: Correction window closes

February 9: Examination date

How to register

Visit the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. On the homepage, click on the registration link. A new page will appear on the screen. Register yourself and fill in the application form. Submit the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit your application and take a printout of it for future reference. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

Courses covered by NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

The entrance exam will be conducted for the following courses:

Undergraduate (UG) Programs:

Bachelor of Design (BDS)

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech)

Postgraduate (PG) Programs

Master of Design (MDS)

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech)

Other Programs

NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)

Lateral entry to BDS

Lateral entry to BFTech

PhD Programs

The exam will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) format across 82 cities in India. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi.

