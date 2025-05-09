NET UGC June 2025 registration deadline extended, NTA issues revised schedule, check dates NET UGC June 2025 registration window has been extended. All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so before May 12, 11.59 pm. Check complete details here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date of the UGC – NET June 2025 exam. According to the announcement, those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so by May 12, 11.59 pm. This decision has been taken after considering the various representations from the candidates requesting an extension. The official notice reads, ''The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC – NET June 2025.''

NET UGC June 2025: Important dates

Following this extension, the NTA has revised the last date for payment of the exam fee. Candidates can now submit their application fees by May 13, upto 11.59 pm. Earlier, the last date for submission of the examination fee was May 8. Candidates can submit their application fee by credit card/ debit card/net banking /UPI.

After the closure of the application process, the testing agency will provide an opportunity to edit the application forms. The candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application forms online through the correction window at https:// ugcnet.nta.ac.in during the period when the correction/editing window is made live. This facility will remain available till May 14.

NET UGC June 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NET UGC June 2025 application form'.

You need to first register yourself by providing personal, academic and contact details.

Upload your required documents, including a recent photograph and signature.

Pay prescribed application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NET UGC June 2025 application form for future reference.

NET UGC June 2025 exam is being conducted for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.