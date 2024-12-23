NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special stray vacancy round 3 choice filling begins today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG Counselling 2024 Special stray vacancy round 3 choice filling begins

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate 2024 special stray vacancy round 3 counselling to fill vacant AIQ and state quota seats in MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing Programs. Candidates who wish to participate in the special stray vacancy round can fill up their choices on the official website. No new registrations will be accepted for this round.

According to the official schedule, the registered candidates can fill up their choices by accessing their login, using their NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to fill up choices for NEET UG special stray vacancy round 3?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'login page'

Enter your roll number, password, security pin and click on 'sign in'

Select your preferences and submit

Documents Required

The following documents are essential for verification during the counselling and admission process.

NEET UG 2024 admit card

NEET UG 2024 scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (for date of birth and academic qualifications)

Valid ID proof

Eight passport-sized photographs

Provisional allotment letter

Certificates such as caste, PwD, or EWS certificates.

Fill in your choices before THIS date!

The choice-locking deadline for NEET UG special stray vacancy round 3 is December 24 at 11 AM, after which the seat allotment process will take place. The results of the seat allotment will also be announced on December 24. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges from December 25 to 30 by 5 PM.