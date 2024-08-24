NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 provisional seat allotment results released, steps to check scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 provisional seat allotment results released.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional seat allotment results for NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1. Candidates can check their results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process.

Steps to check NEET UG 2024 round 1 results

Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in Navigate to the "UG Medical Counselling" section. Click on the "Provisional Result of Round 1 NEET UG 2024" link. Check and download the result. Take a printout for future reference.

Documents required for verification

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates (SC/ST, OBC-NCL, Disability, EWS certificates)

Candidates should verify the specific document requirements of their allotted colleges.

Upcoming rounds of counselling

A total of four counselling rounds will be conducted for NEET UG 2024, covering 15% of All India Quota seats, including those in central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other medical institutions across India.

Also read | NEET PG 2024 results declared, check cut-off at natboard.edu.in | DETAILS