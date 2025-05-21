NEET UG 2025: NMC issues guidelines for medical aspirants, check steps MBBS students must take NMC has cautioned students and parents against institutions that offer easy admissions and offshore courses which are not legally sanctioned. The commission has advised students and parents to contact NMC for verification, particularly if they are presented with recognition letters.

New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an important notice for candidates wishing to gain admission to any reputed medical institution. The medical authority has warned students and parents not to succumb to fraudulent offers promising easy admissions and offshore courses that are not legally sanctioned. The commission emphasised the presence of several unauthorised medical colleges operating in India without the necessary approval, misleading students and parents by offering fake courses. The medical authority has released an advisory stating that students studying at unapproved institutions will be considered ineligible for FMGE, the exam for obtaining a licence to practise medicine in India, and the responsibility for disqualification will rest entirely on the candidate.

In the notice, the commission stated, ''NMC has noticed some instances of unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without any necessary approval. These institutes are misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and admitting them to medical courses that are not legally approved.

The commission has released a list of medical colleges and institutes for students seeking admission to MBBS. The medical body has urged students and parents not to respond solely to college websites and advertisements. It is also underscored that NMC does not provide direct admission to any medical college.

Institutes under scrutiny

In light of this, the medical authority announced that Singhania University in Rajasthan and Saniban Hospital and Medical College in Howrah, West Bengal, are under investigation for conducting medical courses and granting admission without permission, and legal action has been initiated against one of them.

Here's the list of colleges teaching MBBS

Things to remember while taking admission to MBBS abroad

Minimum 54 months of education in a single institution. 12-month internship to be completed at the same foreign university. Clinical training must not be done in parts or across different countries. Medium of instruction must be English. Study the mandatory subjects specified in Schedule-I. Be registered with the respective professional regulatory body or be otherwise competent to grant a licence to practise medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded, and be on par with the licence to practise medicine granted to citizens of that country.

How to verify the legitimacy of a medical institution?

Visit the NMC official website to check the list of recognised medical colleges in India.

Contact NMC directly for verification, especially if presented with recognition letters or direct admission offers.

Do not rely solely on college websites or advertisements. The NMC does not conduct direct admissions to any medical college.

Advice for students and parents

Do not fall for fake offers: No college can guarantee admission outside of official channels, i.e., the NEET Examination.

Verify before you pay: Confirm approvals before making any payments or committing to a programme.

Report suspicious activity: If you know any institution illegally offering medical admissions, report them to the NMC.

Helpline

If they have any questions about the institution's recognition status, parents/students/stakeholders are requested to contact the following contact details: Phone: +91-11-25367033, Website: www.nmc.org.in.

Stay alert

Medical aspirants and their families are strongly advised to remain vigilant, as this is essential to protect themselves and the integrity of the Indian medical education system.