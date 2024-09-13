NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 Round 2 allotment result today, September 13.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the second round of seat allotment results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET today, September 13. Candidates who participated in the counselling procedure will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

After the announcement of the results, The candidates will have to report to the designated college with the requisite documents. As per the official schedule, the candidates can report to the allotted college between September 14 and 20. The colleges will verify the joined candidates' data between September 21 to 22. Candidates can check the list of documents below that are required at the time of reporting to the respective college.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required at the time of reporting

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as those affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

How to download NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Navigate the counselling section

Click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result'

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result

Download allotment letter

What after NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment results?

After the completion of the second stage, the council will start registrations for the third round on September 26. The facility to submit applications will remain available till October 2. The candidates will have time to fill their choices between September 27 and October 2. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.