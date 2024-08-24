NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Essential documents checklist for round 1 seat allotment

NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the MCC NEET UG counselling first-round seat allotment result. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2024 counselling seat allotment results can download their results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
The official notice reads, 'The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.'
'The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website', it adds.
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the result may raise representations to MCC of DGHS upto 01:00 P.M of 24.08.2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. After this deadline, the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.
How to download NEET UG 2024 counselling round 1 seat allotment result?
- Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'provisional result of round 1 NEET UG 2024' flashing on the homepage
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing the rank-wise allotment list
- Check your allotment and save PDF for future reference
What's next?
The shortlisted candidates can now report to the designated college or final admission process. Candidates must ensure they carry all relevant documents with them for admission.
Documents Required for Admissions
- Allotment letter issued by the MCC
- NEET Score Card
- NEET admit card
- Class 10 certificate/Birth certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet/ passing certificate
- Identity Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Passport)
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- PwBD certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer Certificate (TC)