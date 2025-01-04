NEET PG Counseling 2024: Important notice on cut-off percentile released | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notification regarding the cut-off percentage for NEET PG Counseling 2024. As per official reports, the cut-off percentage for NEET PG Counseling 2024 has been reduced following a decision of Ministry Health and Family Welfare in consultation with the National Medical Council (NMC).

The notice stated, "For the information of candidates, it is hereby notified that, in consultation with NMC, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to lower the percentile for NEET PG Counseling 2024."

According to the notice, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

• General/EWS category candidates: Those who secure 15 per cent marks or above will be eligible to participate in the counseling programme.

• Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ABC/PWD category: Those securing 10 per cent marks or above will be eligible for counselling.

How to check the notice:

Candidates can check the notice by following these steps:

Visit the official MCC website. Click on the “PG Medical” tab on the homepage. Click on the link for the “Notice for Reduction of Percentile.” The notice will open in a new window. Candidates can now review the notice and, if needed, download and print it.

Meanwhile, MCC is expected to release the Round 3 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2024 on February 4, 2025. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can check the results through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic .in so. For more information, visit MCC’s official website.

Also read | Delhi LG approves appointment of Waqf Board CEO, criticises AAP govt for laxity