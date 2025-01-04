Delhi LG approves appointment of Waqf Board CEO, criticises AAP govt for laxity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Atishi during an event.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the appointment of Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board subject to extra charges. The move comes in the wake of sharp criticism from the LG over the alleged negligence of the AAP government in filling the crucial vacancies from November 28, 2024 onwards.

The delay in appointing a CEO led to the suspension of crucial functions of the Waqf Board, including the disbursement of salaries to Imams and Mutawallis. LG Saxena accused the AAP government of treating the issue in a “callous and casual manner” and failing to adhere to legal provisions under the Delhi Waqf Act, 1995.

Hardships for Imams and Mutawallis

In a statement, LG highlighted the challenges faced by imams and mutawallis, many of whom are struggling financially due to delayed salaries. "Keeping in view the hardship faced by these individuals, I am approving the proposal. However, the appointment must be ratified by the Board before it takes effect," Saxena stated.

The LG also emphasised that future proposals for such appointments should be submitted in accordance with statutory provisions. He criticised the government for not presenting a two-member panel for appointment, as per Section 23 of the Delhi Waqf Act. Instead, only a single name was submitted for his consideration.

Lack of compliance with legal provisions

The LG’s statement also pointed out procedural lapses, stating, “Even now, the proposal has been sent in a casual manner, without following legal provisions. The NCCSA has not placed on record the panel of names recommended by the Board, as required under the Act.”

Immediate focus on Waqf Board operations

The appointment of Azimul Haque is expected to restore the normal functioning of the Waqf Board, including the release of pending salaries and other administrative activities. The LG’s intervention underscores the critical role of timely and legally compliant decision-making in ensuring the smooth functioning of public bodies.

This development adds another chapter to the ongoing friction between the LG and the AAP-led Delhi government over administrative and governance issues.