NEET PG 2025: NBEMS reduces cut-off again, now admission is applicable at this lowest percentile The qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025 has been reduced again. As a result, candidates from all categories will find it easier to apply for medical admissions. Check the minimum qualifying percentile required for admission to MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years)/NBEMS Diploma Courses for the 2024-25.

NEET PG 2025 qualifying percentile: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has again reduced the qualifying percentile of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Now, the qualifying percentile has been brought down across all categories to the fifth percentile.

The official notice reads, ''In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 06.01.2025 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide its letters No. U. 12021/05/2024-MEC dated 20th February 2025, the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2024 have been reduced as follows..''

The revised minimum qualifying criteria for NEET PG 2024 for General/EWS, UR-PwBD, SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) is fifth percentile. However, there is no change in the NEET-PG 2024 Rank and percentile score as published on August 23, 2024, the medical authority said in the notice.

Earlier this year, MNC had lowered the cut-off scores for all categories. Candidates from the general and EWS categories who achieved a score of 15 percentile or higher were eligible to participate in the counselling process. For students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories, the revised cut-off for eligibility for NEET PG counselling, announced in January, was set at 10 percentile or higher. The NEET PG cut-off percentile was 50th for the unreserved category, 45th for the PWD category and 40th for reserved category students.

Last year, the qualifying percentile for NEET PG was reduced to zero for all categories. In 2022, the cut-off for general category candidates dropped from the 50th percentile to the 35th percentile. For unreserved PWD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, the cut-off was lowered from the 45th percentile to the 20th percentile. Additionally, for SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) students (including PWDs from these categories), the cut-off was also reduced from the 40th percentile to the 20th percentile.

