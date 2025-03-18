NEET PG 2025 exam date announcement for two shifts sparks row; medical aspirants demand 'One Nation One Exam' The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based format over two shifts. However, the medical authority's decision to conduct the exam in this manner has sparked controversy online.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET PG 2025 examination will take place on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based format over two shifts. However, the medical authority's decision to conduct the exam in this manner has sparked controversy online. Many candidates, doctors, and medical activists have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their concerns regarding the normalization process and the fairness of the examination.

One doctor questioned this decision, labelling it flawed. He wrote, "NBEMS has announced #NEETPG 2025 in TWO SHIFTS despite the #normalization mess in 2024! This leads to unfair scoring, legal disputes, and candidate anxiety— why repeat the same mistakes?" The tweet also noted that the United Doctors Front (UDF) has officially written to Hon’ble HM Sh. J.P. Nadda Ji, urging a reconsideration of the decision to conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift.

Meanwhile, another doctor remarked that a government capable of conducting One Nation One Election should also be able to conduct One Nation One Exam.

Another doctor tweeted that the NEETPG examination being held in two shifts is absolutely unacceptable. "Last year, we witnessed strong protests from students, multiple court cases, and alleged malpractices in the normalization of marks. @FAIMA_INDIA_ is firmly against the idea of conducting #neetpg2025 in two shifts. We urge @JPNadda @MoHFW_INDIA @narendramodi @PMOIndia to conduct NEET PG in one shift and to ensure no resistance obstructs the smooth conduct of the examination! It is disappointing that @NbeIndia issued such notice!"

The fourth doctor tweeted that it is shameful for NBEMS not to conduct the exam in a single shift for 2 to 3 lakh students.

Another wrote, "Exam #NEET-PG 2025 should be in a single shift, and the government must ensure transparency in the exam's conduct and result publication by providing questions and correct answers post-exam. @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND @JPNadda @DghsIndia @PMOIndia Two-shift exams should be halted by #NBEMS for #NEETPG."