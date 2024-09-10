NEET PG 2024 scorecards for AIQ seats likely to be released today, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 scorecards to be out today, September 10

NEET PG 2024 scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. As per the official announcemnet, the NEET PG 2024 scorecards will be released today, September 10. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes can download their scorecards from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, 'The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 10th September 2024. Copy of Scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.'

The NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11, and results for all candidates were made public on August 23. Once the scorecards are out, the candidates can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NEET PG 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in

Navigate the link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 All India 50% Quota Rank" (the wording may vary but should refer to AIQ scorecards)'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your login credentials and click on the 'submit' button

NEET PG 2024 scorecards for all India 50% Quota Rank will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2024 scorecards and save it for future reference

What after scorecards?

After the release of NEET PG 2024 scorecards, the medical body will release the counselling schedule. As per media reports, the registration procedure will start on September 20. Candidates seeking admission to various postgraduation medical courses can submit their registration forms for counselling procedure in due course. The counselling procedure will be conducted in three rounds followed by the stray vacancy rounds for any leftover seats. The detailed schedule will be released on the MCC website.

Websites to check

For NEET PG Counselling 2024: mcc.nic.in.

For NEET PG 2024 AIQ scorecards: natboard.edu.in.

The All India 50% Quota Scorecard mentions: