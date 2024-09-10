NEET PG 2024 scorecards, and counselling schedule soon, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 scorecards, and counselling schedule soon

NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon start the registration procedure for the round 1 counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Once it is out, candidates can check the complete tentative counselling schedule at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. The admission procedure comprises four rounds- Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ stray vacancy round. There may be more rounds of counselling depending on the number of vacant seats. The admission procedure involves registration, fee payment, choice-filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the college.

Scorecards today

As per media reports, the medical body will release the NEET PG 2024 scorecards today, September 10. The candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. The results were declared on August 23, and the individual scorecards, which include detailed performance information, are being made available today, September 10.

NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. The exam was conducted across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, a total of 1,07,959 candidates appeared while in the second round, 1,08,177 of the 1,14,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.

