NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule OUT for admission to MD/MS, PG diploma courses - check detailed information

NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule after a long wait. Medical students interested in participating in the counselling process can check and download the detailed schedule from the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The registration window for the first round of PG counselling opened on September 20.

The NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure will take place in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round. Candidates willing to appear in these rounds can check the detailed schedule below.

What is NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule?

According to the NEET PG counselling schedule, the committee will announce the seat allotment results for the first round on November 20. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between November 21 and November 27.

The second round of the registration procedure for the counselling will start from December 4 to 9. After that, the candidates will be able to fill their choices through the online window from December 5 to 9. The results will be released on January 4. The candidates can report to their allotted colleges between December 13 and 20.

The third counselling registration procedure will start from December 26 to January 1. The candidates will be able to fill their choices between December 27 and January 1. The seat allotment result will be out on January 4. The candidates can report to their allotted college between January 6 and 13.

The registration procedure for the stray vacancy round will take place between January 18 and 21. The candidates can fill in their choices between January 18 and 21. The seat allotment result will be out on January 24. The candidates will be allowed to report to their respective colleges between January 25 and 30.

What documents are required for NEET PG counselling 2024?

Candidates who are allotted seats through the counselling procedure will have to report to their allotted colleges to confirm their admission. The candidates will have to carry the following list of original documents while confirming their admission.