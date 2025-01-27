NEET PG 2024 counselling round 3 final allotment result out, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 counselling round 3 final allotment out

NEET PG 2024 counselling round 3 final allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final round of seat allotment results for National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. Candidates who appeared in the NEET PG 2024 exam can download their results through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

What's next?

A total of 8,137 medical aspirants have secured seats in the final round 3 for NEET PG 2025. According to the official schedule, those who have been shortlisted will have to report to the allotted college on or before February 3, along with the required documents to complete the admission procedure. The seat allotment has been published based on candidate's NEET PG 2024 rank, choice of colleges, courses filled, seats available, reservation criteria, and other factors. The final seat allotment results are now available on the official website. Medical aspirants are advised to download it through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG 2024 rank-wise seat allotment results include candidates' details, secured rank, allotted college, allotted course and remarks. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the final round can appear for reporting within the time frame by carrying the following documents.

What are documents required for NEET PG 2024?

Candidates are required to submit a list of documents for verification purposes during their admission procedure. The list of documents required for NEET PG 2024 counselling is as follows.

NEET PG 2024 admit card NEET PG result Marksheets of MBBS/BDS professional exams MBBS/BDS degree certificate Internship completion certificate Registration certificate by MCI Date of birth proof Valid Id proof Caste certificate Disability certificate

The council released the provisional NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment list after multiple changes and cut-off reduction. Candidates were asked to submit their discrepancies if any by January 26, 2025. Before the announcement of results, the council withdrew 33 seats and added 12 new seats to the NEET PG round 3 seat matrix.