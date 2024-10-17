NEET PG 2024 Counselling: MCC to release AIQ round 1 schedule soon - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG Counselling: AIQ Round 1 schedule soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the schedule for counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who are willing to participate in the counselling procedure will be able to check the schedule by visiting the official website of MCC.

Counselling schedule expected on THIS date!

In a post on social media platform X, Lakshya Mittal who is a national president of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) shared the tentative schedule of the counselling procedure. According to his post, the tentative schedule for NEET PG 2024 counselling is expected to be updated within the next 2-3 days.

His tweet reads, ''UPDATE: #NEETPG 2024 counselling: NEET-PG 2024 tentative counselling schedule is expected to be updated within next 2-3 days. We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates. All the best.''

NEET PG 2024 Counselling registration underway

The registration procedure for NEET PG 2024 Counselling commenced on September 20. However, the detailed schedule is still awaited. Once the schedule is out, the candidates will be able to mark their choices for college and course on the official website of MCC,mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2024. NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule will contain the dates of registration, seat allotment results, reporting dates, and other information.

The exam conducting authority released the NEET PG 2024 merit list for 50% of All India quota seats on September 5, 2024. Candidates included in the merit list are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process. NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 and the results were announced on August 23.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Procedure

NEET PG counselling typically takes place in four rounds including round 1, round 2, the mop-up round, and the stray round. Once the registration process is completed, the exam authority releases seat allocation results. After that, the candidates can fill their choices of colleges, and courses within the stipulated timeline.