NEET PG 2024 counselling: MCC issues guidelines to resign from rounds 1 and 2, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the guidelines for the candidates who wish to resign from NEET PG counselling rounds 1 and 2 for NEET PG 2024. Now, the candidates who have been allotted a seat in either round can resign from their seat by December 26. The facility will be available at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The move came after considering the representations from the NEET PG aspirants seeking to withdraw from their allotted seats. NEET PG candidates who were freshly allotted seats in round 2 but are willing to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within the timeline.

''MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round1 or Round-2 seat can do so from 04:00 PM of 17.12.2024 upto 06:00 P.M of 26.12.2024'', the committee said in the official notice.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Guidelines for resignation

Candidates who wish to resign from their seats are required to follow these instructions before going into the procedure.

Freshly allotted candidates of Round 2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates who got upgraded in Round 2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seats.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through the portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

NEET PG Round 3 counselling: Participating institutes can contribute their seats

Apart from this, the committee has released a separate notice for the participating institutions. According to the release, the participating institute can contribute the additional seats/ New seats on the portal. The official notice reads, ''Colleges/ Institutes where there have been increase of seats by NMC after the completion of Round-2 of PG counselling 2024 can contribute the additional seats/ New seats on the portal. The fresh LoPs as well as new seats received due to appeals may be contributed on intramcc portal.''

''It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-2 due to ‘Non Reporting’/ ‘Cancellation’/ ‘Resignation’ or those which have already been contributed in earlier rounds as such seats are already in system. Contributing such vacant seats again, will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix. The participating Institutes can contribute their seats upto 05:00 P.M of 24.12.2024 after which the intramcc portal will be closed.'', it further added.