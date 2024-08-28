NEET PG 2024 counselling dates to be out soon; when and where to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2024 counselling dates soon

NEET PG 2024 counselling dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG 2024 counselling dates. As per the media reports, the dates will be announced in the first week of September. However, there is no official dates have been confirmed by the board officials. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes, and waiting for the counselling dates will be able to check on the official website, once released.

NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 at various exam cenres and the results of the same were announced on August 23. Only those who have qualified in the exam with the minimum cut-off percentile are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process.

NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure

NEET PG 2024 counselling comprises multiple stages including online registration, fee payment, choice declaration, seat allotment result, and reporting. Once the dates are announced, the candidates will be able to participate in the counselling procedure by registering themselves on the official website of MCC.

While registering for NEET PG 2024 counselling, the candidates will have to register themselves online and declare choices for participating in the counselling process. For registration, the candidates will have to log in with their email ID, mobile number, and fill application form. Candidates can fill a number of choices based on their preference of college and course. Candidates should note that the choices must be saved and locked before the deadline as there is no option to change the choices after the deadline. Choices will be automatically locked after the last date.

Seats will be allotted based on the choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats in particular institutes, reservation criteria and other factors. Seat allotment results will be released separately for every round.

Documents Required