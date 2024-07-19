NEET PG 2024 admit card to be released on THIS date! check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 admit card soon

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduates. As per the official announcement, the NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts across the country at 185 exam centres.Registered candidates will be able to download NEET PG 2024 admit cards from the official website, once released.

Earlier, the NEET PG 2024 exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 23, which was postponed due to allegations of compromised integrity of certain national-level entrance examinations. Before that, the exam date was revised twice. Originally, NEET PG 2024 was scheduled for March 3 which was postponed to July 7. Later on, the exam was postponed to June 23 then to August 11.

Now, the medical board has released a list of 185 exam centres in India. Candidates have the opportunity to select their preferred NEET PG 2024 test cities on the web portal. Candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which shall remain available from June 19 to 22.

When will NEET PG 2024 admit cards be out?

The admit cards for NEET PG 2024 will be released on August 8 on the official website. The candidates will be able to download NEET PG 2024 admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 admit card will include exam date, exam timing, exam venue, and exam day guidelines.

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download NEET PG 2024 admit card by following the easy steps given below. Candidates appearing in the NEET PG 2024 will have to carry identity proof along with their admit cards. The candidates will have to report to the exam centre thirty minutes before the commencement of the exam.

How to download NEET PG 2024 admit card?