NEET MDS 2025 registration begins - important dates, direct link, more NEET MDS 2025 registration process has been started. Candidates who are interested in applying to the above-mentioned exam can submit application forms before March 10. Check important dates, how to apply, fee, and other details here.

NEET MDS 2025 registration begins: The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration procedure for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. All those who wish to register for MDS 2025 exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in. The last date for submission of application form is March 10, 2025, 11.55 PM.

To register for the NEET MDS 2025, candidates will have to visit the official website of the exam to register and apply for the NEET MDS 2025 by entering the mandatory details, uploading documents and paying the application fee. On completion of the application process, the exam authority will provide an application correction window wherein candidates can edit information submitted by them or change the uploaded files of images, signatures, thumb impressions, documents, etc within the timeline. The correction window will be open on March 14 and conclude on March 17 whereas the final correction window will remain available from March 27 to March 31, 2025.

NEET MDS 2025 eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the exam, the should have passed BDS or an equivalent degree from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have done 12-month internship by March 31, 2025.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET MDS application form'

It will redirect you to a login window where you must register before proceeding to the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Fees

General, OBC category candidates: Rs 3500/-

SC, ST, and PwD applicants: Rs 2500/-

Documents required

Valid Email ID

Valid mobile number

Educational Qualification Details

DCI/SDC registration details

Class 12 Board Exam or equivalent details

Internship Details

Scanned images of passport size photograph, signature and thumb impression.

Direct link to apply online