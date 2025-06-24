NEET MDS 2025 counselling: MCC begins round 1 registrations today, seat allotment result on July 3 NEET MDS 2025 counselling registration process for round 1 has started. All those who have passed the medical entrance exam can take part in the counselling by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will started the round 1 registration procedure for the NEET MDS Counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS exam held on April 19 can take part in the counselling by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. The results of the exam were declared on May 15, and the Dental Council of India (DCI) has announced June 30 as the last date for completion of the mandatory internship.

According to the official schedule, eligible candidates can do choice filing/locking between June 25 and June 30th, 2025. The window for choice filling will be available till 11:55 P.M. of 30th June, 2025 (as per Server Time), and the window for choice locking will start from 04:00 P.M. of 30th June, 2025, up to 11:55 P.M. of 30th June, 2025 (as per Server Time). The processing of seat allotment will be done on July 1 and 2. The results for the same will be declared on July 3rd. The reporting/Joining date will be between July 4 and 8. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes sharing of data to MCC will be done between July 9 and 11.

How to apply for NEET MDS Counselling?

Visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.

Now, click on 'new registration' under candidates' activity.

Enter your roll number, password, pin and other details to register.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Pay fee, choice fill, choice locking and submit.

Documents Required

NEET MDS 2025 scorecard

NEET MDS admit Card

Internship completion certificate

Qualifying examination certificate

Provisional certificate provided by Dental Council

Valid government Identity proofs

Class 12th marksheet

College marksheet

Disability certificate (If applicable)

Caste certificate (If applicable)

Class 10th marksheet

Any other document as required by MCC.

What are MCC NEET MDS 2025 Round 2 dates?

As per the schedule, the round 2 NEET MDS counselling registration 2025 will begin on July 14, 2025. The round 1 counselling registration will close on July 15, 2025. Going forward, the NEET MDS round 1 choice filling and locking process will be ongoing between July 13 to 16, 2025, for all eligible candidates. The Result of the counselling round 2 will be declared on July 18. Candidates will be able to report to their allotted college between July 19 and 27. Verification of joined candidates by institutes will be done from July 28 to 30. For more details, visit the official website.