Setting up of question papers not outsourced: Ministry of Education informs Parliament amid NEET-UG row

In response to a written query raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Education (MOE) provided a brief about permanent staff, employees on deputation, and contractual employees working at the NTA.

As per the ministry, Over 170 employees working at the National Testing Agency (NTA) are either contractual or outsourced staff. However, the ministry clarified that all major activities involving setting up question papers for the exams were done by the agency, not outsourced staff.

22 on deputation, 39 on contractual, and 132 outsourced

At present, 22 employees are working on Deputation, 39 are on Contract, and 132 are outsourced staff at NTA. One employee is absorbed into NTA from his parent department and the Director General (DG) of NTA is appointed by the Central Government under the Central Staffing Scheme. This information was shared by the Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

Special measures were undertaken

Asked about details regarding the tasks that have been outsourced by the NTA to other entities, Majumdar said that considering the sensitivity involved in competitive examinations, various operational and security measures are undertaken for their smooth and fair conduct.

''Such measures involve engagement of specialised or experienced agencies for providing services like capturing of biometrics, frisking, CCTV surveillance, AI analytics to identify any potential impersonation, exam delivery, etc. ''However, it is pertinent to mention that all core activities involving setting up of question papers are not outsourced,'' the minister said.

The NTA is under scanner over alleged regularities in various competitive examinations including paper leaks. The Centre had last month set up a high-member panel to review the functioning of the NTA and suggest examination reforms.

