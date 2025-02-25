MHT SET 2025 registration begins - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more MHT SET 2025 registration process has been started. Candidates who wish to apply for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2025 can submit their application forms by March 13, 2025. Check details here.

MHT SET 2025 registration: The Savitari Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the registration procedure for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online at setexam.unipune.ac.in. The last date for submitting the application form is March 13, 2025. However, the payment window will remain open till March 21, 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last date to apply and should submit their applications as early as possible.

MHT SET 2025 exam date

MHT SET 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025. Candidates will be able to download MHT SET 2025 admit cards before 10-15 days of the exam. The M-SET will be conducted at the following 18 city centers only: Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Chh. Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Panjim (Goa), Ratnagiri, Parbhani & Nandurbar.

Who is eligible to appear in MHT SET 2025 exam?

Candidates must have Master's degree recognized by UGC, in a subject of SET. The candidates other than SC/ST/OBC/DT(VJ)/NT/SEBC/Transgender/PwD/Orphans, who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s or equivalent examination, are eligible for this test.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'MHT SET 2025 exam registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the MHT SET 2025 exam application form for future reference.

Registration Fee

The examination fees including processing fee are as under:

i) For all: Rs. 800/-

ii) SC/ST/PwD/Transgender/Orphans/OBC/DT(A)(VJ)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SEBC (Non-Creamy Layer only)/EWS (Open): Rs. 650/-

Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in OMR-based mode only. The exam will have two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper-I shall be general and intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. The questions will be based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper I shall consist of fifty (50) objective-type compulsory questions, two marks each. Paper II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks.

