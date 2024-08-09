MHT CET CAP 2024 option entry begins at cetcell.mahacet.org; result on August 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MHT CET CAP 2024 option entry begins

MHT CET CAP 2024: Maharashtra State CET Cell has started the option entry process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 through the Centralised Admission Process for round 1 today, August 9. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org on.

The final merit list of the MHT CET 2024 was released on August 8. Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible for the MHT CET 2024 CAP round 1 seat allotment.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the MHT CET option entry 2024 is August 11. The seat allotment list will be published on August 14. The candidates will be able to check their results using their registration number and date of birth.

The registration, document verification, seat assignment, and refund processes are all part of the MHT CET 2024 CAP procedure. The MHT CET 2024 ranks will be used to determine seat allocation. The candidates' admission will be canceled if they are unable to finish the self-reporting process at the designated institute by the deadline.

MHT CET CAP 2024 counselling fee

General Category, Outside Maharashtra State Applicant and Children of Indian workers in Gulf Countries - Rs. 1,000/-

Reserved Category from Maharashtra State and Persons with Disability applicants from Maharashtra - Rs. 800/-

Children of NRI / OCI / PIO, Foreign National- Rs. 10,000/-

Documents required for counselling