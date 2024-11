MHT CET 2025: Tentative exam dates released for various courses- check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MHT CET Tentative exam dates out for various courses

MHT CET 2025 tentative exam schedule: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has released the exam schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. According to the exam schedule, the MHT CET 2025 exams will be conducted between March 16 and April 24. Candidates can download the exam date sheet from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2025 Tentative exam schedule for various courses